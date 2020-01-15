Interactive Radar

Meridian Police: Nine-year-old shot in head by eight-year-old

News
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WJTV) – According to the Meridian Star, a nine-year-old child was critically injured in a shooting. Investigators said the suspect was an eight-year-old.

The shooting happened at a home in the 2100 block of Ninth Avenue Tuesday night. Officers said the nine-year-old was shot in the head and taken to a hospital in Jackson.

According to the report, the children were left alone inside the home without supervision. Detectives recovered the firearm.

The case is still under investigation.

