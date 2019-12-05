Meteor lights up central Alabama sky

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – The National Weather Service says a long-lasting meteor lit up the central Alabama sky this week.

News outlets report the service tweeted out a video taken by its camera near Shelby County Airport in Calera that shows the fireball streaking across the dark sky early Wednesday night.

Those who missed their chance to wish on a shooting star will have another opportunity this month when the Geminids meteor shower dashes across the sky between Dec. 14 and 15.

SOURCE: Video is handout from the National Weather Service (NWS) in Birmingham, AL.