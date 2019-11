The Methodist Children's Home will bring Share the Light to the Jackson area for the very first time.

The event will take place at the organization’s location at 805 N. Flag Chapel Road in Jackson on December 6th and 7th.

You can find more information about the event on the Methodist Children’s Home website.