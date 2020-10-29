Metro Jackson Passport launches for tourists

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Metro Jackson Attraction Association released a new initiative known as Metro Jackson Passport.
The purpose of the passport is to provide an incentive to for tourists and locals to visit metro area attractions when coming to the city. It will increase awareness among neighbors of what the capital city has to offer.
The launch comes as the tourism industry has been affected by the current global coronavirus pandemic. Leaders hope to boost the industry partners involved in the project.
