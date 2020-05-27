Metro YMCA camps kick off summer with new regulations

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) — Many camps have had to cancel their summer sessions out of fear of spreading COVID-19 between campers and counselors, but the Metro YMCA camps have managed to figure out a solution.

Every metro location is normally equipped to cater to up to 150 campers, but this summer they’ll be capping out at 30 per facility to maintain the CDC’s guidelines.

Even though each camp’s capacity is only at about 20% of what it usually is, director of development Franky Lopez said it’ll be just as fun.

“It’s something that they’ve never experienced before just like it is for us,” Lopez said. “But through the games and activities and programs that we’re offering that kind of mandate the social distancing guidelines, they’re able to understand how to have fun while accepting the safe spaces that they’re in.”

It’s only been two days since they reopened, but Lopez says that he’s impressed with their start.

“Just yesterday alone it seemed to be a big success given the predicament we’re in,” Lopez said. “I was thoroughly surprised with how we’ve already started because I think there was a lot of fear on how this could be done and ensuring that they have a fun time.”

The camps are currently full, but there is a wait list if you would like to sign your child up. If you would like to be put on that wait list, click the link.