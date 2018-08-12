1-20 crash in Hinds County causes traffic delays
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)-- Traffic is backed up on I-20 near Robinson Road in Hinds County.
Two right lanes are blocked on the westbound side of the interstate near Exit 40B.
Stay with WJTV 12 for updates.
