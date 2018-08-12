Metro

1-20 crash in Hinds County causes traffic delays

Posted: Aug 12, 2018 05:39 PM CDT

Updated: Aug 12, 2018 05:39 PM CDT

1-20 crash in Hinds County causes traffic delays

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)-- Traffic is backed up on I-20 near Robinson Road in Hinds County.
Two right lanes are blocked on the westbound side of the interstate near Exit 40B.
Stay with WJTV 12 for updates.

 

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


