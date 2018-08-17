10-year-old shot in the head makes miraculous recovery Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - A 10 year old makes a miraculous recovery after being shot in the head in Brookhaven.

WJTV 12's Margaret-Ann Carter spoke exclusively with the young boy who continues to fight this uphill battle.

Darrius bass has been here at Batson Children's Hospital for more than 2 months and in that time he's made tremendous strides and even started walking again.

"It was hurting and I was touching it and I felt the bullet I was like this and I was feeling it... At first I thought I was going to die," Darrius Bass said.

However his will to live keeps 10-year-old Darrius fighting even after doctors gave him a 50/ 50 chance of survival.

"One minute he's up one minute he's down and the doctor said there wasn't nothing more they could do," the boy's mother, Grace Brice explained.

"I tell him everyday he's way stronger than all of us," Derrick Bass, his father said.

On June 4th Darrius was outside playing with friends when he was struck in the head by a bullet. Officials say 20 year old Tarrius Mcnair was playing with a gun inside of a car nearby when it went off, flying through the windshield nearly killing the young boy.

"I would look and I was just see blood everywhere I said what and then I just felt my head and I seen blood. I said what this blood come from?" the young boy explained.

Darrius is still in a wheelchair and will need more surgery but he's able to laugh and play games with his family, something his parents can only describe as a miracle.

Darrius says he's thankful for everyone who prayed for him and the doctors who helped save his life, now he's ready to get back to being a kid.