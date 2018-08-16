2 people escape house fire in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - The Jackson Fire Department responded to a house fire early Thursday morning.
The fire happened at a home on River Road.
According to fire investigators, two people managed to escape the home through window. Firefighters were able to put out the fire shortly after crews arrived at the scene.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
