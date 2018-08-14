Alex Deaton pleads guilty to murder, victim's family speaks in court Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) - Alex Deaton, the man accused of murdering two women in Mississippi before leading authorities on a nationwide manhunt pleads guilty to murder in Rankin county.

As WJTV's Margaret-Ann Carter reports Deaton will serve life in prison for killing his girlfriend, today her family spoke to her killer.

The one thing that Heather Robinson's family wanted to know is what day Alex Deaton killed their loved one before leaving her body to be found several days later. Today they finally got their answer, February 26th 2017, however they're still left wondering why.

A faint guilty plea from an emotionless Alex Deaton will put him behind bars for life for the murder of Heather Robinson.

"Anyone that would kill someone and leave them for days before letting someone know can not have a soul," Robinson's sister said.

Robinson's family spoke directly to Deaton, the man who strangled their loved one and then texted her family from her phone pretending to be Heather.

"He said he loved her why would he do this to her there are so many unanswered questions that we may never have answers for why would he do this what did she do to deserve those actions," The Robinson family said.

Deaton has never revealed a motive for the heinous murder that began his vicious crime spree, taking him to Neshoba county where police say he killed Brenda Pinter inside of a church. However officials have their own theories.

"I think that something in Alex Deaton snapped and he liked hurting people he's one of those individuals that when you started hurting people and committing crimes he fed off of it and he continued until he was caught," Asst. DA Marty Miller said.

Deaton pled guilty to murder, drive by shooting and vehicle theft in Rankin County alone.

"there's not a more dangerous person than Alex Deaton," Miller said.

Before Deaton left the courtroom to begin his life sentence Robinson's father left him with this, "Alex Deaton I hope and I'd like to see him treated the way he treated my daughter and when it's said and done I hope before I leave this earth he gets what comes to him."

Deaton will be transported to the Mississippi Department of Corrections in the coming days, and then to Neshoba County for his murder charge as his court date nears.