Annual Mississippi Book Festival attracts hundreds of authors to Jackson Video

JACKSON, Miss.(WJTV) - The annual Mississippi Book Festival was held Saturday.

More than 240 authors came to the capital to network and discuss a variety of books.

The festival also held a special ceremony to unveil two markers of the Mississippi Writers Trail for Jesmyn Ward and Eudora Welty.

We spoke with one author who wrote, "The Bravo Way," which highlights the owners of Jackson restaurant Bravo!.

"It's really inspiring when you want to see a city succeed. When you are trying to be part of the solution, as opposed to part of the problem. It really starts with you and how you talk about your city," Dawn Dougle said.

This is the fourth year the festival has been held.