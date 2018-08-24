Authorities investigate threat at Raymond High School Video

RAYMOND, Miss (WJTV) - Hinds County deputies are on alert after two students received a suspicious text message.

After the students received a text saying others might be harmed, the school contacted law enforcement.

Hinds county investigators say the texts came from a 'spoof dial' app in an effort to keep the sender anonymous. Deputies are staying at the school as a precaution.

As of now, there is not a lockdown.