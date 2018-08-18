Barack H. Obama Magnet Elementary School unveils mural Video

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)-- The Barack H. Obama Magnet Elementary School unveils a mural

to commemorate its namesake.

A mural of the smiling former president stands tall in the playground

at the Obama Magnet Elementary School.

"His picture is almost so life-like," said Clarence Woodruff, Jackson resident. "You think that it was him standing up there."

Talamieka Brice and her husband created the mural

"It looks like Obama, but it looks fun, like it's inviting for children," said Brice. "I wanted

to make sure it represented children and the souls that have passed through

here and those that may come back, and it's a huge honor to be selected for this piece."

Students, staff and parents were here for the unveiling of the mural. This

is just phase two of the project.

Phase three is adding more signs for the schools.

"Now we want to continue to fundraise and be sure we can really leave a very wonderful

and lasting impression on the community and kind of chronicle this process and

what we were able to do over something that was very life-changing and monumental."

As many people admired the mural Friday, some wondered if Obama would come see his picture.

"I believe one day he might make this trip," said Woodruff.

He certainly has an open invitation.

The mural was paid for with grant through the Greater Jackson Arts Council.

The school's name was changed from Davis Magnet Elementary School to

Barack H. Obama Magnet Elementary School. The principal said a student researched and found Jefferson Davis, a confederate leader, was not a good representation of the school so a vote took place and the school was renamed.