After months of disputes, BCBSMS and UMMC reach agreement on new contract Copyright by WJTV - All rights reserved Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Jackson, MISS (WJTV) - After months of contract disputes between the Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi and the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC), both sides have come to an agreement.

All UMMC facilities will continue to fully participate as an in-network provider for BCBSMS.

While they did not release any comments publicly, both BCBSMS and UMMC released a joint statement, which reads in part:

"Blue Cross and UMMC thank Mississippi Insurance Commissioner Mike Chaney for his leadership in encouraging the parties to enter mediation. Both Blue Cross and UMMC look forward to achieving their respective goals and serving Mississippians’ healthcare needs."