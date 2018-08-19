Metro

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Mississippi hold back to school bash

JACKSON, Miss.(WJTV) - Children throughout the metro received much need school supplies thanks to a local organization. 

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Mississippi held their annual back to school bash at Parham Bridges Park Saturday. 

The organization is a mentorship program for children, and they wanted to give out school supplies like pencils, crayons and tablets. 

While spending time with their little brothers and sisters, Ava Bibbs, a member of the organization, says it's all about helping the youth, and this event was no different. 

"There's a lot of children in the program that doesn't have a positive role model... So by them having a mentor in their life with Big Brother Big Sister, they'll be able to see something better," Bibbs said. 

For more information about Big Brothers Big Sisters of Mississippi, click here

