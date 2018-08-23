Body Found In Forest Identified As Scott County Mother of Three

JACKSON MS- WJTV - 31 year old Latasha Patrick Johnson was reported missing August 7th.

Two weeks later, Scott County officials identified her as the human remains found in the back seat of a burned car in Bienville National Forest. Family members said they did not know what kind of person would do this, but they knew there would be justice.

Holding back tears, Alice Boler, the mother of Latasha Patrick Johnson recounted the last time she spoke with her daughter. She had just stayed the night at her mother's house, when they parted ways.

Alice Boler said, "Called me at 10 a.m. I was on break. She called and talked to me. Told me she was going to pick up some stuff. She was gonna go to the dollar tree. She said mama i gotta go to the store. I said I gotta go back to the line. I didn't talk to her anymore."

Boler said she tried to call her daughter back hours later. There was no answer. After hours of not hearing from Latasha, Boler said she began to suspect she wouldn't see her daughter again. The family reported the wife and mother of three missing to Scott County authorities.

"We gave them a picture of her. And told them what kind of car she was driving and everything. And we just sat up all night just waiting for her to come home but i felt like in my heart something was wrong. Cuz Tasha doesn't stay out. She is a stay at home mom and she takes care of her girls. I can't see why someone would want to harm Latasha," said Boler.

Boler said Latasha's daughters keep asking where their mom is. She and family said they hope someone would come forward with information on what happened hours before Latasha's body was found.

Boler said "Nobody said nothing but I know that God said vengence was his. He said I will repay said the Lord. So right now I have nothing in my heart against the person that did it. I forgive them, But I know they are not going to be able to get it right with God until they tell. They are going to tell what happened. "