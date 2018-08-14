Boil water notice lifted for Maywood Mart

The precautionary boil water notice for the following residents on our drinking water system is now lifted:
• Maywood Circle; 39211
• Kelton Drive
• Dollar Tree in Maywood Mart 1220 E
• Northside Dr; Ste 160
• PetCo in Maywood Mart 1220 E Northside Dr
• Pizza Hut in Maywood Mart 1220 E Northside Dr; Ste 120
For more information, please call 601.960.2723 during business hours or 601.960.1777 / 601.960.1875 after 4 PM.
