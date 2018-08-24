Bond money could be in Willie Morris Library's future Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. SOURCE: Patty Furr [ + - ] Video

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)-- The Jackson Hinds Library System Executive Director has put together a wishlist of projects after she says the Hinds County District One Supervisor told her bond money could be in the future for upgrades at the Willie Morris Library.

The list is a big one from parking lot repaving to more lighting to improve security.

She told us what she wants done first. You'll see later in the story but first let's start

at the Tisdale Library.

Flooding and the mold that came after is what eventually shut down the Tisdale Library in 2017.

Patty Furr says she's been executive director of the Jackson-Hinds Library System for 5 years and each she's seen it flood about a dozen times.

Then black mold was found in the HVAC closet and that was it. She says she

couldn't take a chance on anyone getting sick.

While the fate of the building is uncertain, saving the books is a priority.

"If anyone has any kind of storage building that has 2,500 square feet of storage we would love to get the 34,000 books out of that library and into some place safe to save them for new libraries," said Furr.

After the Tisdale Library closed last April many of these library users go to the

Willie Morris Library.

"I got a call from Robert Graham, " said Furr. "he said it could be 100-200 thousand dollars and it could be used to put this library back in shape.

Furr explains what she would take care of first .

"The doors to the library aren't handicap accessible, and I can you

that people tell you that have asked for handicap accessible doors," said Furr.

Next would be getting new children's books and adding a teen center.

"I think the teen center would be a really nice addition for the library, and I think it would

be a good investment," said Kaci Granderson, a library patron.

"I think they would be a some good improvements, and I think they would bring the library up some more," said Justyce Williams, a library Patron.

Furr says they certainly want to know what the public wants.

In fact there is a meeting September 4th at 6 p.m. on the issue at Willie Morris Library. We also reached out to Robert Graham about the bond money but haven't heard back yet.