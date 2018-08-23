Brandon native says Medal of Honor winner a 'true patriot' Video

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Hero. Patriot. Veteran. And the late husband and father to a wonderful family. President Trump honored Sergeant John Chapman by awarding a posthumous Medal of Honor for sacrificing himself during a fierce battle against Al-Quaida rebels in Afghanistan.

Brandon native Rob Harrison was there when it happened. The Chief Master Sergeant told WJTV Katey Roh's what really happened that day.

The late Sergeant John Chapman is the 19th Airman to receive the Congressional Medal of Honor and the first since the Vietnam War.

"Mayday, mayday, any gram, any nail, this is Maco 3-0"

Chief Master Sergeant Rob Harrison remember the day in March 2002 like it was yesterday. It was a supposed to be a smooth mission. His team was inside a helicopter, circling overhead, trying to blast Al Quaida rebels off the Takur Ghar mountain. Then they realized there were more rebels than they thought.

Harrison recounts what happened next.

"Chapman charges that bunker eliminates the two enemy occupants and then gets into the bunker and then gets out of the bunker and starts to put fire on the heavy machine gun that's the next biggest threat to all of the team."

A firefight went back and forth. John Chapman and his team were on the ground when he is hit and left unconscious, leaving his team to think he is dead.

"it turns out, that Srg. Chapman was only unconscious--regained consciousness and now he's the lone American on top of the ridge, against an overwhelming enemy force."

"He survived the initial engagement, and he's continuing to fight against the enemy."

As the battle continues, a quick reaction force tries to Sergeant Chapman's location.

"Chapman pulls himself out of the bunker and then starts engaging a couple of known enemy fight positions--totally exposes himself complete disregard for his own safety exposes himself fires against the east known enemy position."

And it was that heroic action which ultimately killed Sergeant Chapman. After more than two years of reviewing data and investigating, the sacrifice he made was finally revealed."

"It is an absolute display of just valiant heroism in the purest form."

President Donald Trump awarded his wife and two daughters with the Meal of Honor.

"They definitely had something to be proud of."

John Chapman is credited with saving the members of his team by taking out the first bunker, then saving the quick reaction forces on the helicopter by exposing himself and drawing fire from the enemy.

