Burglars 'Crash and Dash' store in Clinton

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CLINTON, Miss (WJTV) - According to the City of Clinton, burglars crash a vehicle into a store and took items.

Clinton Communications Director Mark Jones, says it happened about 2:30 am at the Fashion Plaza in the Clinton Boulevard Shopping Center.

Investigators have surveillance video and are working to identify suspects.

\