Burglars 'Crash and Dash' store in Clinton
CLINTON, Miss (WJTV) - According to the City of Clinton, burglars crash a vehicle into a store and took items.
Clinton Communications Director Mark Jones, says it happened about 2:30 am at the Fashion Plaza in the Clinton Boulevard Shopping Center.
Investigators have surveillance video and are working to identify suspects.
