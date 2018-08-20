Metro

Burglars 'Crash and Dash' store in Clinton

By:

Posted: Aug 20, 2018 10:06 AM CDT

Updated: Aug 20, 2018 10:06 AM CDT

CLINTON, Miss (WJTV) - According to the City of Clinton, burglars crash a vehicle into a store and took items.

Clinton Communications Director Mark Jones, says it happened about 2:30 am at the Fashion Plaza in the Clinton Boulevard Shopping Center.

Investigators have surveillance video and are working to identify suspects.

\

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

  • Meet the Team
    Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Meet the Team

Trending Stories

Latest News - Local

Video Center