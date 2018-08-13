Metro

Businesses, residents deal with boil water advisory in Fondren

By:

Posted: Aug 12, 2018 01:30 AM CDT

Updated: Aug 12, 2018 09:51 PM CDT

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)-- Business owners in Jackson tell us they lost money Saturday. Water was shut off so city workers could repair a valve Saturday. WJTV 12's Shay O'Connor reports around 50 customers in the Fondren area are under a boil water advisory.   

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

  • Meet the Team
    Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Meet the Team

Trending Stories

Latest News - Local

Video Center

  • A.M. Web Weather 8/13/18
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    A.M. Web Weather 8/13/18

  • P.M. Web Weather 8/11/18
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    P.M. Web Weather 8/11/18

  • A.M. Weather 8/10/18
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    A.M. Weather 8/10/18