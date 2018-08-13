Businesses, residents deal with boil water advisory in Fondren
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)-- Business owners in Jackson tell us they lost money Saturday. Water was shut off so city workers could repair a valve Saturday. WJTV 12's Shay O'Connor reports around 50 customers in the Fondren area are under a boil water advisory.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
