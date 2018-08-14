Byram police searching for suspects in auto burglary
BYRAM, Miss (WJTV) - Byram Police need your help identifying two people accused of burglarizing a car on August 7th.
It happened at a dentist's office on Siwell Road. They stole a purse containing several credit cards. The suspects began using them around the Metro soon after.
If you have information, please contact the Bryam Police Department at 601-372-2327.
