Byram police searching for suspects in auto burglary

Posted: Aug 14, 2018 03:42 PM CDT

BYRAM, Miss (WJTV) - Byram Police need your help identifying two people accused of burglarizing a car on August 7th.

It happened at a dentist's office on Siwell Road. They stole a purse containing several credit cards. The suspects began using them around the Metro soon after.

If you have information, please contact the Bryam Police Department at 601-372-2327.

 

 

