Byram police searching for suspects in auto burglary Video

BYRAM, Miss (WJTV) - Byram Police need your help identifying two people accused of burglarizing a car on August 7th.

It happened at a dentist's office on Siwell Road. They stole a purse containing several credit cards. The suspects began using them around the Metro soon after.

If you have information, please contact the Bryam Police Department at 601-372-2327.