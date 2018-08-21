Canton Public Schools opens new elementary

CANTON, Miss (WJTV) - The tigers are roaring at McNeal Elementary School after reaching a long-awaited milestone.

The Canton Public School District celebrated the opening of its new state of the art school, replacing the old one. The aging building was more than 50 years old.

The two-story kindergarten through fifth-grade facility has a price tag of 11.5 million dollars.

The district used money generated from a 33-million dollar bond to cover the costs of upgrading the building.

“This has been an awesome investment for our students and for our community,” Principal Shannon Whitehead said.

Leaders say this facelift was desperately needed. Several classrooms in the old building could not be used because they were covered in mold and mildew. There were not enough parking spaces for parents, forcing them to pick kids up along the busy street nearby. The district says there was also a lot of concern that students couldn’t get the best education possible because of the daily struggle of dealing with an aging building.

“Walking through the halls of the old McNeal, we only had one restroom for the adults, but the staff never complained. They loved the children,” Whitehead said. “We are excited about all of the wonderful things and all of the excellence that can come out of this building.”

The architects, designers as well as several school board leaders were there for the event. The board of trustees also presented the school with a $1500 to go towards its activity fund.