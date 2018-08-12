Capital City Cycling Classic races through Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)-- The races began Saturday for the Capital City Cycling Classic.
Cyclists raced throughout downtown Jackson for a chance to win first place. The competition brought people from all over the U.S. right to the heart of Jackson.
On Sunday, the next phase will be held in Clinton.
More Stories
Trending Stories
Latest News - Local
Video Center
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.