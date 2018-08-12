Metro

Capital City Cycling Classic races through Jackson

Posted: Aug 12, 2018 04:47 PM CDT

Updated: Aug 12, 2018 04:47 PM CDT

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)-- The races began Saturday for the Capital City Cycling Classic.
Cyclists raced throughout downtown Jackson for a chance to win first place. The competition brought people from all over the U.S. right to the heart of Jackson.
On Sunday, the next phase will be held in Clinton.

 

