Car plows through Jackson storage building

By:

Posted: Aug 22, 2018 12:01 PM CDT

Updated: Aug 22, 2018 12:01 PM CDT

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) - Jackson Police are looking for the person who's car rolled through a Life storage facility building at Vine and Frontage Road not far from Beasley Road.

According to Sgt. Roderick Holmes, two people were there making what appeared to be some kind of transaction.

One person took off and hit the building in the process.

Police are still looking for the two suspects.

 


 

