Caring for Mississippi: An Evening with Jim Caviezel
JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) - You may have seen him perform as Jesus in the 'Passion of the Christ'. Now, you can see Jim Caviezel in person Friday, September 7 at Thalia Mara Hall at 7:30 pm.
The talented actor is also a philanthropist and was raised a devout Catholic. He will bring his testimony to the metro area during a fundraiser for Catholic Charities.
To learn more about the event you can visit Catholic Charities or go directly to Ticketmaster online.
Sponsors and VIP patrons will be able to participate in a meet and greet. Tickets range from $20 to $100.
For more information about tickets and sponsorships contact Julie O’Brien at 601-326-3758, e-mail: julie.obrien@ccjackson.
