Caring for Mississippi: Enchanted Evening benefits Friends of Childrens' Hospital

Posted: Aug 21, 2018 05:06 PM CDT

Updated: Aug 21, 2018 05:06 PM CDT

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) - Looking for something fun - and worthwhile to do this weekend?

Head to the Mississippi Museum of Art where they will be hosting an "Enchanted Evening". The event benefits the Friends of Childrens Hospital.

The gala will include a silent auction, raffle and live entertainment.

For more information on how to purchase tickets visit their website.

