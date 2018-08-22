City of Clinton closing streets for Red Brick Roads Festival

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CLINTON, Miss (WJTV) - The City of Clinton announced temporary street closures as organizers prepare for Red Brick Roads Music and Arts Festival.

The event starts Friday at 5 pm. There will be two stages on each end of West Leake Street. Parts of Leake Street will be closed during set up for through traffic. During the festival, Jefferson and Leake streets will be closed

On Friday August 24, Jefferson and Leake Streets will be closed to traffic as organizers complete setup for the food trucks, beer trailers and arts venues. You can take a look at the lineup here.

RED BRICK ROADS returns for its third consecutive year. The two-day music festival will take place on Friday, August 24 and Saturday, August 25 in Olde Towne Clinton.

New to the festival in 2018 will be a homebrew competition held on Saturday. Rules and entry information can be found on the festival website redbrickroads.com. Plenty of family-friendly activities take place throughout the day.

Tickets on sale at redbrickroads.com or at the gate on the day of the event.

Ticket Prices: Weekend Pass $20.00 / Friday: $10.00 / Saturday: $15.00.

For the latest news and updates go to their website.