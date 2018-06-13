City of Clinton offers free mosquito tablets

Summer mosquitos are more than a nuisance, they also pose a threat to the health of humans and their pets.

The City of Clinton is offering free larvicide tablets for residents to use to prevent mosquitos from hatching in areas where there’s standing water.

www.clintonms.org/mosquito

Tablets may be picked up at the Public Works Department at 525 Springridge Road each weekday from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. The tablets are sprinkled on the surface of stagnant water locations.

In addition to larvicide, the City sprays for species of mosquitos that carry west nile. Most residents will not see the spraying because spraying takes place in the early morning hours or at night when application is most effective.

Spraying for mosquitos is most effective in the evening after sunset and on rain free days. Therefore, the public works department sprays for mosquitos between sunset and sunrise. Each week the department sprays all 147 miles of street in the city.



In the meantime, individuals can minimize the number of mosquitos and mosquito bites by removing standing water from around the house, wearing long sleeve shirts and pants, using DEET, picaridin, IR3535 and oil of lemon-eucalyptus.

The most effective and economical method of mosquito prevention is dumping out containers around the home that create a habitat for mosquitoes to lay their eggs. These containers should either be dumped out every three days, or covered to prevent collecting water.

For more information go to Clinton’s website for additional details.