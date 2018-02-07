Breaking News
Watch a replay of the Mississippi GOP gubernatorial runoff debate

City of Jackson issues boil water notice

Metro

by:

Posted: / Updated:
city-of-jackson-logo_1516377918369.jpg

The City of Jackson released a boil water notice for one neighborhood in Northwest Jackson.

Loss in water pressure from a water main repair will affect approximately fifty homes along Somerset Drive and Newburg Place just off Hanging Moss road.

People in the affected area are advised to boil their drinking water until pressure returns to normal. Bring water to a boil for one minute for the following: cooking or baking cooking or baking, making ice
cubes,  taking  medication,  brushing  teeth,  washing  food,  mixing  baby  formula  or  food,  mixing
juices  or  drinks  feeding  pets, washing dishes and all other consumption.

Water customers will be notified by the city when the advisory is lifted.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story