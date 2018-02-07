City of Jackson issues boil water notice

The City of Jackson released a boil water notice for one neighborhood in Northwest Jackson.

Loss in water pressure from a water main repair will affect approximately fifty homes along Somerset Drive and Newburg Place just off Hanging Moss road.

People in the affected area are advised to boil their drinking water until pressure returns to normal. Bring water to a boil for one minute for the following: cooking or baking cooking or baking, making ice

cubes, taking medication, brushing teeth, washing food, mixing baby formula or food, mixing

juices or drinks feeding pets, washing dishes and all other consumption.

Water customers will be notified by the city when the advisory is lifted.