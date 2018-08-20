City of Madison declares state of emergency after tornado
MADISON, Miss. (WJTV)-- The Madison mayor says the city has declared a state of emergency after Friday's tornado.
Mayor Mary Hawkins Butler says the hard hit areas include the Sandalwood subdivision, the Madison Airport, and the community center.
She says the resolution "gives us the authority to apply for reimbursement from MEMA."
