Clinton 'Back to the Bricks' block party today
CLINTON, Miss (WJTV) - It's Clinton's annual welcome to Mississippi College party, also known as 'Back to the Bricks' Monday starting at 5 pm.
The City, along with Main Street and the Chamber of Commerce host the yearly event as a way to introduce new students to local businesses.
Local businesses, civic groups and churches set up booths to showcase the best and the brightest things the town has to offer. More than 1,000 students traditionally attend the happening.
