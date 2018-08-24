Clinton Red Brick Roads Festival ready to rock Video

CLINTON, Miss (WJTV) - For the third year, Clinton brings festival goers to the red brick roads of Olde Towne for a little craft beer, the arts and a whole lot of music!

The Red Brick Roads Festival kicks off Friday at 6pm. The event stretches along Leake Street. Festival attendees can look forward to performances from acts like Bonnie Bishop and Travis Meadows.

Mark Jones, Director of Communications

"It's $10 Friday night. $15 Saturday or you can come both nights for a total of $ 20. You get to experience some great Mississippi food great craft beers and a beautiful event space on the brick streets of Clinton."

Organizers say more than 5,000 people cam last year, they are expecting more for this year's event.