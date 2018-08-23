Metro

Crash on I-20 near Springridge Rd delays traffic in westbound lanes

Posted: Aug 23, 2018 08:13 AM CDT

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) - A crash on I-20 West near Clinton has traffic in the area delayed.

According to the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT), the westbound lanes near the Springridge Road exit are affected.

Traffic can be seen backed up to HWY 18.

It could take 2 hours to clear, according to MDOT.

