Crash on I-20 near Springridge Rd delays traffic in westbound lanes
CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) - A crash on I-20 West near Clinton has traffic in the area delayed.
According to the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT), the westbound lanes near the Springridge Road exit are affected.
Traffic can be seen backed up to HWY 18.
It could take 2 hours to clear, according to MDOT.
More Stories
- Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Trump suggests outlawing prosecutors' deals with defendants
- Expert: Fires will get deadlier as cities grow, planet warms
- The Latest: Trump blasts Sessions for recusing himself
- Average US mortgage rates fall; 30-year at 4.51 percent
Trending Stories
Latest News - Local
Video Center
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.