DFA corresponded with embattled Zoo Director before resignation Video

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) - The former Dircetor of the Jackson Zoo sent a letter to the state Department of Finance and Administration before she resigned.

In the letter, Beth Poff explains how bond monies were misappropriated in order to pay the zoo's bills.

The money owed totals $350-thousand. A follow up letter was sent to the Zoo's interim director with a deadline of November 16 to pay back the money or face potential criminal charges.



"It is not a common problem when we when we provide money to entities outside of state government, we always have them sign memorandum of understanding--in that memorandum of understanding they agree to use the money in accordance with the legislation and accordance with the memorandum of understanding (MOU) and we ask them to report accordingly, so we can monitor it that way, but they are violating the memorandum of understanding that is what they did the zoo violated the mou with the state of ms when they used those bond fund for operating expenses."

The Zoo has received bond money for infrastructure needs since 2009.



