Donut Shop responds to controversy over racial slur Video

FLOWOOD, Miss (WJTV) - The store where a man was filmed hurling a racial epithet against a cashier has released a statement.

The incident happened at the Donut Palace in Flowood this past Saturday.

The man in the video was fired from his job. Meanwhile, the Donut Shop suspended the employee in question indefinitely.

Management said:



"I am extremely disappointed and disgusted at what took place this past Saturday. It was shocking and painful to watch this footage and imagine what Ms. Wardlaw must have felt at the time. Regardless of the grievances people have or anything that may have happened prior to this incident, no one deserves to be treated this way. We have zero tolerance for this type of behavior, and we will support Ms. Wardlaw in whatever action she chooses to take as a result."

Keaundrea Wardlaw says she didn't expect her run-in with Kyle Thomas to go viral. Wardlaw claims Thomas got upset they were out of cream filled donuts. Words were exchanged on both sides. Thomas ended up calling her a racial slur, repeatedly.

WJTV 12 talked with both of them. Each says they are sorry for their roles in the incident.

