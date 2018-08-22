Dr. Errick Greene to serve as Superintendent of Jackson Public Schools Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

After a nearly two-year search, the Jackson Public Schools district announced Tuesday that Dr. Errick Greene will serve as the district's latest superintendent.

Dr. Greene was one of three finalists announced in June, along with Dr. Kenneth Simington, who serves as the Deputy Superintendent for the Winston-Salem/Forsyth School District in North Carolina, and Dr. Dana Bedden, who served as a CEO of a consulting group for school districts around the country.

In a statement from JPS Board of Trustees President Dr. Jeanne M. Hairston, she says: "Dr. Greene comes to Jackson Public School District with a wealth of experience providing leadership on some of the most challenging urban education reform assignments in the United States over the last decade."

She continues to say: "His command of instruction and principal development along with his ability to hear and connect the needs of the community to the work of the school district, positions JPS to improve and excel well into the future.”

Currently, Dr. Greene serves as the Chief of Schools in Tulsa, Oklahoma, which has 36,000 students and has a demographic similar to Jackson's. Prior to his current job, Greene served in public school districts in Washington D.C., Baltimore, Detroit, and Inglewood, California.

Dr. Greene received his undergraduate degree in Political Science at Howard University, then received Master's in Education Administration and Policy from Howard and Trinity University, and received his Doctorate in Education Leadership from the University of Pennsylvania.

Dr. Greene's credentials will head to the Mississippi Department of Education, where he will wait for his Mississippi Administrator license. Once he gets his license, he will work with the JPS Board of Trustees to finalize his contract.

Dr. Greene is expected to start no later than October 1, 2018.