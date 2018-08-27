Dunkin' Donuts hosts free iced coffee day in Pearl
PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) - Dunkin' Donuts will offer customers a free medium iced coffee all day on Monday, August 27th.
Officials said the free medium iced coffee offer is valid on August 27th only at the Dunkin' Donuts location in Pearl.
The business is located at 403 Riverwind Drive in Pearl.
