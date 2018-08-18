EF1 tornado confirmed in Madison
MADISON, Miss. (WJTV)-- The National Weather Service confirms an EF1 tornado caused damage in Madison Friday.
The tornado wrecked homes and snapped trees. As the twister crossed Bruce Campbell Field, a wind gust was captured at 97 miles per hour.
We'll have much more at 6 p.m. WJTV 12's Lanaya Lewis takes us to a neighborhood where clean-up efforts are underway.
