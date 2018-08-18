Metro

EF1 tornado confirmed in Madison

Posted: Aug 18, 2018 03:43 PM CDT

Updated: Aug 18, 2018 03:51 PM CDT

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV)-- The National Weather Service confirms an EF1 tornado caused damage in Madison Friday. 

The tornado wrecked homes and snapped trees. As the twister crossed Bruce Campbell Field, a wind gust was captured at 97 miles per hour.

We'll have much more at 6 p.m. WJTV 12's Lanaya Lewis takes us to a neighborhood where clean-up efforts are underway.

 

 

 

 

