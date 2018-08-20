EXCLUSIVE: Man caught on camera stealing iPad

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)-- Jackson police need your help finding the man responsible for stealing an iPad.

This man was seen leaving the Hairtrapreneur barbershop on Old Canton Road Saturday with one of the store's iPads used for servicing customers.

The owner says he was next door grabbing lunch which is why the man was left alone.

After waiting a few seconds, he grabs the pad. Then he tucks it in his shirt and rushes out the door.