Executive director of historic home in Mississippi fired

Posted: Aug 20, 2018 04:57 AM CDT

BILOXI, Miss. (AP) - The executive director of a historic home and museum in Mississippi has been fired.
 
WLOX-TV reported Friday that Stephen McKinney's firing comes less than two months after he was hired to lead Beauvoir, a home of Confederate States of America President Jefferson Davis. McKinney was hired June 22.
 
The station says the board declined to comment on McKinney's termination, saying it was a personnel matter. The termination was effective Friday. It's unclear if the station reached out to McKinney for comment.
 
Board members will run the day-to-day operations until a new executive director is hired.

