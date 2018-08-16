Family seeks answers 3 years after their loved one is killed in a hit and run Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - The family of a pregnant woman killed in a hit and run in Jackson is still searching for answers three years after her death.

As WJTV 12's Margaret-Ann Carter reports no one has ever been arrested for the death of Ashley Brown.

In the area off of McDowell road and I-55 frontage road is where Ashley Brown was killed, a fatal encounter that her family believes was intentional."

"If it was an accident which we know it wasn't from the evidence that they showed and told us just come forward get peace within yourself," Brown's sister, Lartasha said.

Desperate pleas from the family of 26 year old Ashley Brown as they struggle to get closure, and remember their loved one.

"Please come forward because not only did you kill an innocent female but you left 3 children motherless and also an unborn child that didn't even have a chance to experience life," Lartasha explained.

Brown was 6 months pregnant with her first son who was killed on impact. She also leaves behind 3 young daughters.

"She did have family that loved her, I just want justice for all of us I just want answers that's it," Tammie and Lartasha Brown said.

After 3 long years this family is still holding on to the hope that whoever is responsible for this tragedy will come forward.

"We have faith in God but not in the system," she said.

WJTV is working with Jackson Police to get more information on this case.

If you have any information that could be helpful please call police.