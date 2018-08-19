Metro

First responders work rollover crash in Jones County

Posted: Aug 19, 2018 04:05 PM CDT

Updated: Aug 19, 2018 04:05 PM CDT

OVETT, Miss. (WJTV)-- Ovett and Runnelstown volunteer firefighters are called to a one vehicle rollover.

It happened with injuries near 509 Eastside Drive just before 11:00 a.m. Sunday.  Four people were inside at the time of the crash. One adult was hurt.

Jones and Perry County Sheriff's Departments were on scene.  AAA Ambulance Service also responded and Emserv Ambulance Service took one patient with injuries to a local hospital.

 

