Fleetwood Drive residents under boil water advisory

Posted: Aug 25, 2018 06:44 PM CDT

Updated: Aug 25, 2018 06:44 PM CDT

 JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)-- City crews repair a water main break near Branch Street and Fleetwood Drive Saturday morning. The work started at 6:30 a.m. and wrapped up at 11 a.m.
A boil water advisory was put in place at 3:23 p.m.
The public works director says about 30 homes are impacted from 3200-3273 Fleetwood Drive.

 

