Fleetwood Drive residents under boil water advisory

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)-- City crews repair a water main break near Branch Street and Fleetwood Drive Saturday morning. The work started at 6:30 a.m. and wrapped up at 11 a.m.

A boil water advisory was put in place at 3:23 p.m.

The public works director says about 30 homes are impacted from 3200-3273 Fleetwood Drive.