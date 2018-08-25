Fleetwood Drive residents under boil water advisory
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)-- City crews repair a water main break near Branch Street and Fleetwood Drive Saturday morning. The work started at 6:30 a.m. and wrapped up at 11 a.m.
A boil water advisory was put in place at 3:23 p.m.
The public works director says about 30 homes are impacted from 3200-3273 Fleetwood Drive.
