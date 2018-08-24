Metro

Florence ball drop raises money for athletic complex

Aug 24, 2018

FLORENCE, Miss (WJTV) - Florence High School came up with a fun and creative way to raise money for its new indoor batting facility. A ball drop!

People purchased numbered golf balls, those balls were then dropped from a helicopter and the person who's ball came closest to a goal won a prize.

The ball drop raised $20,000. The school needs to raise more than $100-thousand additional dollars to pay for the facility. School parents took out a loan in order to cover the shortfall.

 

