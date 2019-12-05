Florence woman shoots and kills son

FLORENCE, Miss. (WJTV)– The Florence police chief tells WJTV an elderly woman shot and killed her adult son during a domestic situation Wednesday afternoon.
Around 2 p.m., Chief Richard Thomas says the woman, who is in her 80’s or 90’s, shot him at their Shelby Road home.
Rankin County Coroner David Ruth identified the man as 58-year-old Gregory Byrd. He died at the scene.
Chief Thomas says the woman is not being charged right now, and the case will be taken to the grand jury.
He says the last deadly shooting happened more than 13 years ago.