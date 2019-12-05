Florence woman shoots and kills son

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)-- In less than two months, Mississippi will have a new Governor leading the state. We are exactly six weeks away from inauguration day. Tate Reeves stopped by the 12 news studio Tuesday night for a one-on-one, as he prepares to move into the governor's mansion.

Governor-elect Tate Reeves is hitting the ground running as he transitions into becoming the state's next governor. And says, after a competitive campaign he wants to bring Mississippians together.

"We want to create an environment which helps every Mississippian prosper regardless of their political affiliation and regardless of who they voted for in the election," says Tate Reeves/Governor-elect, "and that's something we're very focused on is making sure that we create an environment that creates private sector job growth, creating opportunities for every Mississippian."

When it comes to the key issues of teacher pay, infrastructure and Medicaid expansion, Reeves is standing firm on not expanding Medicaid.

"We don't believe that's the right path, we need to understand that we have rural hospitals in Mississippi that are under financial duress who have very challenging situations. We need to do everything we can to find very innovate solutions to help in that regard, we want to insure accessibility, and affordability to all Mississippians and we're going to work hard to make that become a reality, but we don't believe that more government intervention in either the insurance markets or health care is the right way to go."

But in his first 90 days the Governor-elect hopes to be able a check a few things off his list.

"We're going to continue to stick by our proposals to increase teacher pay to the SREB average within two years and the southeastern average within four, that is a doable goal given the fact that Mississippi is in the best financial shape we've ever been in."

He says he also wants to focus on job creation and invest 100 million dollars in work force development and work force training.