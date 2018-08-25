Friends and family light the way home for missing Bryan Mitchell

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - Family and friends gather to light the way home for a missing loved one.

As WJTV 12's Margaret-Ann Carter reports Bryan Mitchell has been missing for three months, she spoke exclusively with the people closest to him.

32 year old Bryan Mitchell was last seen at the King Edward Hotel on May 19th.

after that his friends and family say it's like he just disappeared into the night.

"It's like he just walked away from there and vanished off of the steps his vehicle was parked where he had parked it originally for at least a month," Stephanie Skelton said.

Bryan Mitchell is a popular hair dresser at D-tangled salon in Fondren but for the past few months his chair has been empty, and so has the void he's left in the lives of those who love him most.

"We're just afraid right now it's been three months we haven't heard from Bryan since May 19th no one has heard from him family friends we just want Bryan to come home anyway possible," Husband, Ben Hambright said.

It's been toughest on Mitchell's husband Ben Hambright who says it was his contagious laugh and giving heart that made him fall in love 5 years ago.

"The main thing he always does is he tries to make people laugh and feel better no matter how he feels he considers other people's feelings that's why we know he wouldn't do this unless there's something wrong. And we just want to find him," Hambright said.

So now they're lighting a path and saying a prayer for Mitchell's safe return home, hoping their desperate pleas will reach him wherever he may be.

"Bryan please come home we love and miss you no matter what happened we want you home," Jennifer Prince said.

A missing persons report has been filed with the Jackson Police Department. If you know where Mitchell is please call police.