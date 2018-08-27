Friends of Children's Hospital holds annual gala

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)-- The Friends of Children's Hospital held its annual gala Saturday and this year the theme was Enchanted Evening.

The Caring for Mississippi Event was held at the Mississippi Museum of Art.

There was live music, about a dozen chefs from San Diego, Jackson, and Atlanta, a silent auction, and a raffle.

All of the money that was made at the event goes to Friends of Children's Hospital.

They try to make patients at Batson Children's Hospital a little more comfortable.