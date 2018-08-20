Hinds County adds streets to interlocal agreement Video

HINDS COUNTY, Miss (WJTV) - Hinds county officials vote to add seven more streets to an interlocal agreement between the City of Jackson and Hinds County.

This means at least 66 streets are on the scheduled to be repaved.

Supervisor Robert Grahams says they have more streets to add.

ROBERT GRAHAM, (DISTRICT 1) HINDS COUNTY SUPERVISOR:

"As you can see, we've made a commitment here in Hinds County and we're very serious with assisting the City of Jackson with paving these streets. We're waiting on interlocal agreements on these 25 streets as well. And as soon as we get those agreements, we're going to start working. Because we only have a couple more months in the paving season to get their streets done

Graham says the additional twenty-five streets are in his district. He says the City did not originally include them in the list for repairs, but they are important to his district.