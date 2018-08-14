Hinds County deputies seize marijuana, THC oil, make arrest

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) - Hinds County Deputies in partnership with Richland Police seized a sizeable cache of Marijuana and THC oil Tuesday.

Jeremey Ward of Madison has been charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.

Major Pete Luke said, There are 240 individually packaged Marijuana Cigars and a dozen

individual vials of THC Vape Oil headed for the streets of Jackson.

Ward is being held at the Raymond Detention Center.

