Hinds County deputies seize marijuana, THC oil, make arrest

By:

Posted: Aug 14, 2018 05:01 PM CDT

Updated: Aug 14, 2018 05:01 PM CDT

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) - Hinds County Deputies in partnership with Richland Police seized a sizeable cache of Marijuana and THC oil Tuesday.

Jeremey Ward of Madison has been charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.

Major Pete Luke said, There are 240 individually packaged Marijuana Cigars and a dozen
individual vials of THC Vape Oil headed for the streets of Jackson.

Ward is being held at the Raymond Detention Center.
 

