Hinds County deputies seize marijuana, THC oil, make arrest
JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) - Hinds County Deputies in partnership with Richland Police seized a sizeable cache of Marijuana and THC oil Tuesday.
Jeremey Ward of Madison has been charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.
Major Pete Luke said, There are 240 individually packaged Marijuana Cigars and a dozen
individual vials of THC Vape Oil headed for the streets of Jackson.
Ward is being held at the Raymond Detention Center.
More Stories
- Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Primary night takeaways: Diverse Democrats and Trump wins
- Black schoolteacher beats longtime Wisconsin state lawmaker
- Somali-American nears new historic mark with primary win
- The Latest: Italy authorities raise bridge death toll to 26
Trending Stories
Latest News - Local
Video Center
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.