Hinds County discusses spending at jail Video

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) - Hinds County says it spends at least $3.6 million housing inmates.

That's according to a study done by Hinds County Quality Control Officer Kenneth Lewis.

The study says it cost $50 per day to house an inmate and that does not include expenses.

Lewis presented the information to the Board of Supervisors during this morning's meeting.

KENNETH LEWIS, HINDS COUNTY QUALITY CONTROL OFFICER:

"The community is coming and saying look we need these things done and the Board of Supervisors saying we don't have these monies because we're spending our money at the jail. And where it comes back is that we're spending this money on individuals that are just actually been sitting there in a facility that's a holding facility and not a prison."

The presentation comes on heels of a request for an audit by D.A. Smith asking for the numbers related to spending on probation.